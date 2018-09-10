Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefed the media about BJP's stand on the Bharat Band protest. Criticising Congress over the protest, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that everyone has the right to protest but the way in which Bharat Bandh is being carried out, it is risking the lives of the people.

Hitting out at the Bharat Bandh protest called by Congress over the constant rise in fuel prices, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the opposition had called-in the Bandh as they are frustrated. Slamming Bharat Bandh protests, CM Yogi said that the Opposition does not have any strategy, leadership and thus they are indulging in such protests. CM Yogi Adityanath further added that he will be praying to the God so that they can at least understand the difference between the positives and negatives or else they will soon lose their position as the Opposition also.

Just a few moments after the Uttar Pradesh CM fired cannons at the Congress, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefed the media about BJP’s stand on the Bharat Band protest. Criticising Congress over the protest, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that everyone has the right to protest but the way in which Bharat Bandh is being carried out, it is risking the lives of the people. He added that the petrol pumps and several buses were set ablaze.

He further questioned Congress’ stand over the death of the 2-year-old in Bihar. and asked that who will take the responsibly of his death. Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that the Bharat Bandh has failed and the violence that took place in Bihar claimed one life.

Lauding the efforts of the BJP, Ravi Prasad said that they have been able to contain the inflation. He added that they are with the people of this country and are working in full force to find a solution to their problems.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav mocked the BJP and said that they are so proud of themselves that the fuel prices were hiked even today.

