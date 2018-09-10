The Bharat Bandh called by the Indian National Congress and backed by several parties like DMK, NCP, RJD, JDS, was a moderate success going by the reports coming in from across the states. Most of the colleges and schools across India remained closed with a majority of taxi drivers staying off roads. The public transport was also affected in a majority of states.

The Indian National Congress on Monday launched a sharp attack on the NDA government accusing PM Narendra Modi of failing to deliver on the promises made to the country and called a nationwide bandh. Along with Opposition parties like DMK, NCP, RJD, JDS, that extended their support, Congress urged the civil society groups to join the nationwide protest against the rising fuel prices and a weak rupee.

The effects of the nationwide bandh called by the United Opposition were expected to be severe, however, it evoked a mixed response and can be termed moderately successful going by the reports coming in from across the country.

KARNATAKA: Protesters arrive in horses, donkeys,

The ruling JDS closed all colleges and schools in the state with a majority of taxi drivers, including cab aggregators Ola and Uber, staying off the roads. The bandh also saw some innovative protests with protesters in Bengaluru taking to horses, donkeys and bullock carts against the rising fuel prices.

The Udupi district administration imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code after Congress and BJP workers clashed with one another in the city.

The prohibitory orders came in force from 11:00am today and will remain in force till 6:00am tomorrow.

BIHAR: 2-year-old dies

The Bandh turned violent after it was reported that a 2-year-old child lost her life in Bihar on her way to the hospital as protesters had blocked traffic movement in the area.

The girl identified as Gauri Kumari was suffering from diarrhoea. Her family was taking her to a government hospital in Jehanabad in an autorickshaw, but the girl died after being stuck in a jam.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shanker Prasad has slammed the Opposition on her death asking who is responsible for her death.

ANDHRA PRADESH: Peaceful Bandh

Apart from some minor incidents, the bandh against the soaring fuel prices was peaceful in most of the districts of the state, while in the rest, only reports of police removing the protesters surfaced.

Activists of Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Jana Sena tried to enforce the bandh, however, banks, government offices and a majority of APSRTC buses ran as usual.

All being said, all educational institutions traders extended support to the bandh with shops, hotels, cloth stores, petrol bunks and cinema theatres remaining close.

WEST BENGAL: Lukewarm response in Mamata’s bastion

The nationwide bandh evoked a mixed response in West Bengal with life running normally in most of the districts. Most of the shops and markets remained open along with the metro service functioning normally.

Though Mamata Banerjee supported the bandh call by the Congress and left parties, TMC had made it clear that it will stay away from the protests.

With no unwarranted incidents of violence being reported, most of the public and private buses were seen plying in the city.

TELANGANA: Mixed response for bandh

While educational institutes remained closed with workers of Congress, CPIM and TDP being arrested, the protests evoked a mixed response in the state.

According to reports coming in, many shops were closed since morning but protesters were also seen forcefully closing some as well.

Public transport was hit in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts with only 57 of the total 630 buses plying on roads.

UTTAR PRADESH AND HARYANA: Little impact on roads but Opposition in full action

There was only a little impact in Haryana since Indian National Lok Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party had already held a statewide bandh on September 8 on the same issue. However, the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh held a protest in several districts with its workers riding bullock carts.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP saying that the people have now started to feel that the BJP has opened up a laboratory to harass them and cause distress.

