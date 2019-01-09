The 10 unions, INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU and AIUTUC, among others have called the 2-day nationwide strike against what it called, anti-workers policies of the Modi government. The demands raised by the unions include permanent status to contractual labourers, minimum wages of Rs 18,000 for employees and farmers, a pension of ₹3,000, steps to control inflation, and a hike in the provident fund, gratuity and bonus to workers.

The Day 2 of the Bharat Bandh called by the 10 trade unions disrupted normal life in many states with the protesters blocking train and transport services. The 10 unions, INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU and AIUTUC, among others have called the 2-day nationwide strike against what it called, anti-workers policies of the Modi government. The demands raised by the unions include permanent status to contractual labourers, minimum wages of Rs 18,000 for employees and farmers, a pension of ₹3,000, steps to control inflation, and a hike in the provident fund, gratuity and bonus to workers.

The banking sector has been severely affected in areas where All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees’ Federation of India (BEFI) operate. SBI and other banks worked as usual as the other banking unions didn’t participate in the strike.

In Mumbai, the state transport has brought to a standstill as BEST as joined the protest. Majority of workers working with BEST are off duty. In Rajasthan, 22 policemen were injured following clashes between the authorities and workers.

In West Bengal, there was no major change as the ruling TMC took preventive measures to prevent the strike. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, half of the buses participated in the strike while half were plying on roads.

