On Wednesday, Rajasthan experienced significant disruptions due to the Bharat Bandh organized by the Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti. The statewide strike impacted daily life, with schools, colleges, and markets shutting down across various districts.

Internet Suspension and Educational Closures

In response to the bandh, internet services were suspended from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in four districts—Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Deeg-Kumher—as a precautionary measure to prevent unrest. Educational institutions, including Maharani College, Maharaja College, and Agrawal College, were closed for the day. A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in numerous districts, including Sikar, Alwar, Dausa, and others. Additionally, exams scheduled at Kota, Shekhawati, and Matsya Universities were postponed.

Disruptions Across Jaipur and Other Cities

The bandh’s effects were evident in Jaipur, where markets remained closed and public transport services, including buses and taxis, faced significant interruptions. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph announced that additional police forces were deployed to manage the situation and maintain order. He assured that any disturbances would be addressed promptly, emphasizing that no vandalism would be tolerated.

In Alwar, the impact was similarly severe, with shops closed and public transport suspended. Special police contingents were stationed throughout the city to handle the situation. Jodhpur also saw extensive closures of schools and colleges, with police presence heightened across key areas. The Bhim Army and other organizations held rallies, culminating in a memorandum submission at the District Collectorate office, expressing opposition to recent Supreme Court decisions on reservation policies.

Political Reactions

The bandh has drawn mixed reactions from political figures. BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena criticized the bandh organizers, accusing them of playing politics and misleading SC-ST communities. He affirmed his support for the Supreme Court’s reservation decisions, contrasting with the bandh’s objectives.

The Bharat Bandh has triggered widespread protests and rallies across Rajasthan. In Jaipur, protestors planned a rally starting from Ramniwas Bagh, traversing major city routes before concluding with a memorandum delivery to the collector. Meanwhile, the state government and law enforcement agencies are working to manage the situation and ensure that public order is maintained during the bandh.

As the state continues to address the repercussions of the Bharat Bandh, the focus remains on restoring normalcy and addressing the underlying issues raised by the protests.