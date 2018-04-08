More than 100 persons, including former Bahujan Samaj Party district president Babli Ken and son of a former party MLA, Dharmpal Singh, Manish were taken into custody on Saturday, April 7 in connection with the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups on April 2, thousands of Dalits protested in the Hapur city and Garhmukteshwar to oppose the changes to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989.

In the wake of Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups on April 2, more than 100 persons, including former Bahujan Samaj Party district president Babli Ken and son of a former party MLA, Dharmpal Singh, Manish were taken into custody on Saturday, April 7, in connection with the violence in Hapur district, in western Uttar Pradesh. Former president of BSP’s Hapur unit president Babli Ken and MLA’s son Manish have been arrested on charges of inciting protesters, claimed police.

On April 2, thousands of Dalits protested in the Hapur city and Garhmukteshwar to oppose the changes to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989. The turbulence led to the death of 10 people, including 2 in neighbouring districts- Meerut and Muzaffarnagar. On the basis of police complaints, “2 FIRs under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, which include the destruction of property, rioting and provoking violence. According to SP Hemant Kutiyal, as many as 120 people have been arrested so far, the video footage of the protesters addressing the crowd has received and according to that footage, the police will further identify other assailants.

Formed in 1989, after then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s announced the Act in order to check atrocities of Dalits, the SCs and STs ((Prevention of Atrocities) Act was passed in Parliament in September. In 2015, under the National Democratic Alliance, 29 new categories of offences were added in the Act, which includes an SC or ST compelled into manual scavenging, imposing social or economic boycotts among others. According to a meticulous data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), conviction rate has been quite low in as many as 23, 408 cases of atrocities against Scheduled Tribes.

