The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has called a nation-wide bandh on Monday as a mark of protest against fuel price hike and urged other opposition parties and civil society groups to join the protest. Other opposition parties including the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have extended their support to the nation-wide bandh. The bandh is likely to hit schools, colleges and transport services. Protesting against fuel price hike, BJP’s bickering ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has already put up posters in Mumbai.



Protesting against fuel price hike, posters were put up by Shiv Sena in Mumbai.

Currently, petrol is being sold at Rs 80.50 per litre and diesel at Rs72. 61 per litre in New Delhi while petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 87.89 per litre and Rs 77.09 per litre, respectively.

Demanding an immediate reduction in central excise duty and excessive VAT, Congress Communications Department chief Randip Singh Surajewala on Saturday said Congress party has decided that its workers will be giving a call for Bharat Bandh on September 10 in order to highlight the Rs 11 lakh crore fuel loot. Surjewala also told reporters in New Delhi the Congress will also demand petrol and diesel should be brought within the ambit of the GST so that the “common man whose budget has gone haywire is provided with the requisite relief”.

#BharatBandh call by INC on 10th September, 2018 against the ₹11 lakh Cr loot by Modi Govt on fuel prices – Petrol/Diesel. May 2014 Crude Oil 106.24 USD/ Barrel;

Petrol 71.41 ; Diesel 55.49 4 Sept 2018 Crude Oil 73-77 USD/ Barrel;

Petrol 79.31 ; Diesel 71.34 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 6, 2018

On the other hand, Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday blamed strengthening of the US dollar, non-fulfilment of the commitment made by OPEC countries regarding additional oil production and the crisis in Iran, Venezuela and Turkey for the rise in prices of crude oil. Pradhan said India as a stable economy should avoid any knee-jerk reaction to volatile crude oil prices and made it clear that no cut in taxes on fuel despite petrol breaching the Rs 80 per litre level in the Capital.

Today Indian currency is stronger as ever, in comparison to all other currencies. But how do we purchase oil? Through Dollars. Today Dollar is, in a way, wold's biggest exchange currency. That is creating problem for us: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/eKgOyim8s8 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2018

The depreciating value of the Indian rupee and hiked crude oil prices continues to haunt the commuters in the national capital and other states across the country. On Saturday, the fuel prices jumped to new record highs with a litre of petrol costing Rs 80.38 per litre and Rs 72.51 per litre that for Diesel in Delhi. Reports said that the fuel prices were pushed to their highest ever after petrol price was hiked by 39 paise per litre and diesel by 44 paise for the third straight day in Delhi. Besides Delhi, several other key cities have also come under the effect of hiked prices. In cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, a per litre petrol is available at Rs 83.27, Rs 87.77 and Rs 83.54 respectively.



To protest fuel price hike, the DYFI has put up a poster at a petrol pump in Kerala.

On the other hand, the diesel costs Rs 75.36, Rs 76.98 and Rs 76.64 in the cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively. As per reports, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 2.85 per litre and Rs 3.3 per litre respectively since August. Notably, the rapid fuel price hike in the country is caused due to a combination of rising in crude oil rates and fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

