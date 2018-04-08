The Bharat Bandh had left the saffron party scared and Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states were resorting to atrocities against the community, said the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo, Mayawati on Sunday, April 7. Her remarks came after 4 BJP Dalit MPs- Udit Raj, Yashwant Singh, Chhote Lal Kharwar and Ashok Kumar Dohre condemned the Centre for not doing enough for Dalit community.

Stating her first remarks after the Dalit protests against the changes done by Supreme Court in Sc/ST Act, the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo, Mayawati on Sunday, April 7, said that the outcome of Bharat Bandh had left the saffron party scared and Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states were now resorting to atrocities against the community. “Bharat Bandh protest was largely successful. This has left the BJP scared and authorities in BJP-ruled states have started atrocities towards Dalits. Many Dalits and members of their families are being arrested”, she said. After Defeating Yogi Adityanath in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, she has announced to forge an alliance with foes turned friends, Samajwadi Party for the 2019 general elections.

Her remarks came after 4 BJP Dalit MPs- Udit Raj, Yashwant Singh, Chhote Lal Kharwar and Ashok Kumar Dohre condemned the Centre for not doing enough for Dalit community. Lashing out at the 4 BJP MPs, BSP chief said, “I believe the proud Dalit communities will not forgive the selfish BJP Dalit MPs (Mujhe bharosa hai ki desh ke swabhimaani dalit samaaj ke log swaarthi aur bekau maansikta wale sansadon (BJP dalit MPs) ko maaf karne wale nahi hain). Media reports depicted that the Dalits who participated in the April 2 protests over the apex court’s changes in the SC/ST Act were being tortured and false complaints were being lodged against them in many states which include-Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and also left 13 people dead. On Saturday, over 100 people were taken into custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district for inciting protests.

