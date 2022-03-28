Bharat Bandh is likely to affect banking, transportation, railways and power services.

Trade unions have called for a two day Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) today and tomorrow in a staunch criticism of the government policies.

One of the major protests after the declaration of assembly results in five states, in which the Bhartiya Janata Party swept four states, the protest is likely to affect banking, transportation, railways and power services.

Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur has said that about 20 crore protestors are expected to participate in Bharat Bandh. These include people from the formal and informal sector.

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh, a joint forum of trade unions issued a statement expressing that the protest aims to draw attention to criticism of the government policies, which they defined as “anti-workers, anti-farmer and anti-national”.