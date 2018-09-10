Bharat Bandh: With the support of at least 21 opposition parties, Congress kicked off Bharat Bandh protest today. Congress has called for the Bharat Bandh to oppose the constant hike in fuel prices and the severe decline in Rupee against the Dollar. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also reportedly present at the protest being carried out in Delhi. Several opposition leaders including the newly-elected DMK chief MK Stalin have openly supported the nationwide protests on September 10. Even though Mamata Banerjee has stated that TMC is backing the issues raised by the Congress but will stay away from the protest, the effects are expected to be severe across several states including Karnataka, West Bengal and Kerala.
Karnataka ruling JDS has also reportedly closed all the colleges and schools in the state to show their support to the protest. Reports suggest that the transport will be severely hit as Uber and Ola drivers groups, Auto Drivers’ Association including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, KSRTC and BMTC will also be lending their support to the Bharat Bandh called by Congress.
The bandh call had elicited support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Peasants and Workers’ Party (PWP), Samajwadi Party (SP), People’s Republican Party (PRP), Republican Party of India’s Gawai faction, and former NDA constituent Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghathana (SSS).
Bharat Bandh protests have begun and several parts of the country are facing extreme violence. Reports suggest that things are being torched in parts of Karnataka and Congress workers are putting their efforts to bring the work in Mumbai at a complete halt.
Here are the LIVE updates from Bharat Bandh protest being carried out by Congress:
Mumbai: Congress workers stage 'Rail Roko' at Andheri railway station against fuel price hike. #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/StXaWgfXvJ— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
Indian Rupee now at 72.30 versus the US dollar
Odisha CM Naveen Pathnaik refuses to be the part of Bharat Bandh
Schools in Odisha too are closed today though Chief Minister's party has refused to back the shutdown
Congress president and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh are likely to address the media
Bharat Bandh protest start in Bihar
Congress supporters are reportedly protesting against the hike in gas prices. Reports suggest that they are marking their protest by using gas cylinders on the busy streets of the state.
Protests turn violent in Gujarat’s Bharuch district and Maharashtra’s Pune
Agitators have reportedly burnt tyres and have brought the traffic at a complete halt.
Congress leader Ashok Chavhan n Nirupam travelled in local train from Mahim to Andheri
NCP, Congress and Sharad Yadav at bandh protest against fuel price hike in Delhi
Chhattisgarh: Congress workers protests in Raipur against fuel price hike. #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/1XKvtGTIrd— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
Several Congress leaders have reportedly blocked the roads and are staging the protest on the road
Stones being pelted at BEST buses
Stone pelting incidents on BEST buses near Vashi Naka and at Pratiksha Nagar bus depot but nobody injured.