Bharat Bandh: With the support of at least 21 opposition parties, Congress kicked off Bharat Bandh protest today. Congress has called for the Bharat Bandh to oppose the constant hike in fuel prices and the severe decline in Rupee against the Dollar. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also reportedly present at the protest being carried out in Delhi. Several opposition leaders including the newly-elected DMK chief MK Stalin have openly supported the nationwide protests on September 10. Even though Mamata Banerjee has stated that TMC is backing the issues raised by the Congress but will stay away from the protest, the effects are expected to be severe across several states including Karnataka, West Bengal and Kerala.

Karnataka ruling JDS has also reportedly closed all the colleges and schools in the state to show their support to the protest. Reports suggest that the transport will be severely hit as Uber and Ola drivers groups, Auto Drivers’ Association including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, KSRTC and BMTC will also be lending their support to the Bharat Bandh called by Congress.

The bandh call had elicited support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Peasants and Workers’ Party (PWP), Samajwadi Party (SP), People’s Republican Party (PRP), Republican Party of India’s Gawai faction, and former NDA constituent Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghathana (SSS).

Bharat Bandh protests have begun and several parts of the country are facing extreme violence. Reports suggest that things are being torched in parts of Karnataka and Congress workers are putting their efforts to bring the work in Mumbai at a complete halt.

Here are the LIVE updates from Bharat Bandh protest being carried out by Congress:

