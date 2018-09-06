Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: 35 organisation affiliated to upper caste and OBC communities have called Bharat Bandh to protest against the recent amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act bill passed in the Parliament in July. As a precautionary measure, authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in five districts – Section 144 imposed in Satna, Bhind, Shivpuri, Gwalior – of Madhya Pradesh. Protesters were also seen burning the effigies and raising slogans in Varanasi.

In the wake of the recent amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 35 organisation affiliated to upper caste and OBC communities have called Bharat Bandh to protest against the bill passed in the Parliament in July. Since morning, the protests have affected several states across the country. In Bihar, the protesters attacked the transport system by blocking the roads and railway station with an aim to highlight their demands. However, keeping in mind the atrocities during the Bharat bandh that took place on April 2, the security has already been beefed up across the country.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in five districts – Section 144 imposed in Satna, Bhind, Shivpuri, Gwalior – of Madhya Pradesh. Protesters were also seen burning the effigies and raising slogans in Varanasi. Also, schools and colleges were closed in Bhind, Gwalior and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Follow the Bharat Bandh LIVE updates here:

Live Blog

