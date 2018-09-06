In the wake of the recent amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 35 organisation affiliated to upper caste and OBC communities have called Bharat Bandh to protest against the bill passed in the Parliament in July. Since morning, the protests have affected several states across the country. In Bihar, the protesters attacked the transport system by blocking the roads and railway station with an aim to highlight their demands. However, keeping in mind the atrocities during the Bharat bandh that took place on April 2, the security has already been beefed up across the country.
As a precautionary measure, authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in five districts – Section 144 imposed in Satna, Bhind, Shivpuri, Gwalior – of Madhya Pradesh. Protesters were also seen burning the effigies and raising slogans in Varanasi. Also, schools and colleges were closed in Bhind, Gwalior and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh.
Follow the Bharat Bandh LIVE updates here:
Live Blog
Following the Bharat bandh, the petrol pumps in Bihar will remain closed from 10 am to 4pm.
Bhopal: Petrol pumps to remain closed from 10am to 4pm today in view of #BharatBandh. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/itRG23CgGb— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
#BharatBandh protests: Drones are being used for surveillance in Gwalior. SDM Narottam Bhargavi says,“Lot of security forces deployed. We are fully ready to face any kind of situation. Section 144 imposed at several places. It is very peaceful at present.” #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hyRumwYAha— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
#Bihar: Protesters set fire to tyres in Mokama (pic 1) and block road (pic 3) in Badh during #BharatBandh protests. pic.twitter.com/RRUbZlMxRs— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
Protests erupt in Maharashtra
#Maharashtra: Protest underway in Thane's Navghar against the amendment to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/f2Cn5jrEn5— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: High alert has been issued in 35 districts across Madhya Pradesh in view of Bharat Bandh against amendments in SC/ST Act. At least 34 companies of security forces and 5000 security personnel have been deployed in Bhopal. Section 144 imposed in several districts. Police said forces have been divided judiciously across the districts and it has been peaceful till now. Nobody can force anyone to be a part of the bandh, it added.
Visuals of Bharat Bandh protest from Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station.
Visuals of #BharatBandh protest from Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station. The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/ksIVCEoewd— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Markets were closed and protesters also stopped a train in Arrah as Bharat Bandh is called by upper caste groups against amendments in SC/ST Act. The protesters reached Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Patna. Slogans are being raised. The police tried to calm the situation down.
#BharatBandh protests: Protesters stop train in Darbhanga (pic 1) and Munger's Masudan (pic 2). The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act. pic.twitter.com/aozyb20anD— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Protesters stopped trains in Darbhanga and Munger's Masudan. The nation-wide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.
Varanasi: People in Varanasi hold protest during Bharat Bandh called against amendments in SC/ST Act.
Rajasthan: Shops in Ajmer were closed in the view of Bharat Bandh called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.