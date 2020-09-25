Bharat Bandh 2020, 25 September live news updates, Farmers Protest Haryana, Punjab: The agitation over Farms bill has hit the streets today. After stiff opposition to the three controversial farms bill in the Parliament, farmers unions across Punjab, Haryana, UP and Bihar on Friday have decided to showcase their resistance by calling for a Bharat Bandh. Opposition parties, especially Congress, is supporting the farmers cause and has decided to sit on dharna. From nationwide demonstrations, tractor rallies to blocking rail tracks, the farmers have come up with various means to ensure that the Centre accepts their demands.
Extending his support for the farmer agitation, Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Friday morning that a flawed GST destroyed MSME and the new agriculture laws will enslave our farmers. Ahead of the farmer agitation, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh appealed to all farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to Covid-19 protocol.
A flawed GST destroyed MSMEs.
The new agriculture laws will enslave our Farmers.#ISupportBharatBandh
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2020
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (in file pic) has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all #COVID19 safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/sHkEat0sH1
— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
On September 20, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.
As per the bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere — inter-state or intra-state — beyond Agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The state governments cannot levy any fee or cess on farmers. According to the Centre, these bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms; and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.
Live Updates
Opposition protests against new agriculture reform bills in Gaya
While staging protest against the new agriculture reform bills in Gaya today, a RJD district worker said that they are protesting anti-farmer laws, which must be repealed by the Centre. He added that these farm bills will only benefit corporations and will lead to the closure of all mandis.
#Bihar: Opposition parties stage protest against the new agriculture reform bills in Gaya, today— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
"We're protesting anti-farmer laws which must be repealed by the Central Govt. It'll only benefit corporations & will lead to the closure of all mandis," says an RJD district worker pic.twitter.com/X1ZGbGZnKC
Maharashtra Dy CM & NCP's Ajit Pawar questions need to pass farm bills in hurry
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has questioned Centre's move to pass farm bills in a hurry. Speaking to the media, Ajit Pawar said that farmers have opposed the Bills as they feel that the Bills will not benefit them. NCP has also opposed it. Questioning the Centre's hurry to pass them, the leader said that his party is trying that these Bills are not implemented in the state.
Farmers have opposed the Bills as they feel the Bills will not benefit them. NCP has also opposed it. What was the hurry to pass them? We are trying that these Bills aren't implemented in the State. We've held a meeting on it:— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
Maharashtra Dy CM & NCP's Ajit Pawar on farm Bills pic.twitter.com/3HviSjm7DV
Farmers continue to burn stubble in Punjab
Farmers continue to burn stubble in their fields in Verka. Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "Punjab Chief Minister and DC Amritsar had promised Rs 2,500 per acre as compensation but I did not get it and that is why due to compulsion I am burning stubble."
Punjab: Farmers continue to burn stubble in their fields. Visuals from Verka in Amritsar district. pic.twitter.com/UGCrtU5EDF— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
Heavy security deployed amid farmers' protest
Heavy security has been deployed in various parts of the country as farmers express their dissent against three contentious farm bills. Additional DCP Noida says," We have diverted traffic so that people do not face any inconvinience."
Noida: Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union block roads, stage protest near Delhi border against recent #FarmBills; police deployed.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2020
Additional DCP Noida says," We have diverted traffic so that people do not face any inconvinience." pic.twitter.com/NnuKFqO7hJ
PM urges all BJP Karyakartas to inform farmers the importance & intricacies of new farm reforms
PM Modi further urges all BJP Karyakartas to inform farmers the importance & intricacies of new farm reforms. He says that their connect with the farmers at ground level will bust the lies and rumours being spread in virtual world.
All BJP Karyakartas should reach out to farmers on the ground & inform them in a very simplified language about the importance & intricacies of the new farm reforms, how these will empower them. Our ground connect will bust the lies & rumours being spread in virtual world: PM pic.twitter.com/R8tDBiNQ67— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
PM Modi addresses agitation over farm bills
Addressing the celebrations of Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana on the occasion of his birth anniversary via video conferencing, PM Modi spoke on the contentious farm bills and said previous governments used to make a complicated web of promises and laws that farmers or labourers could never understand. BJP-led NDA govt, on the other hand, has constantly tried to change this situation and has introduced reforms for the welfare of farmers.
Previous govts used to make a complicated web of promises and laws which farmers or labourers could never understand. But BJP-led NDA govt, has constantly tried to change this situation and has introduced reforms for the welfare of farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/9sQL32YN9r— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
Farm Bills are anti-farmer: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took part in the protest against Farm Bills by driving a tractor in Bihar. Speaking to the media, Tejashwi said that the government has made our 'ann daata' a puppet through its 'fund daata'. Calling the Farm Bills anti-farmer, the RJD leader expressed that the government had said that they'll double farmers' income by 2022 but these bills will make them poorer as agriculture sector has been corporatised.
#WATCH Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav drives a tractor, as he takes part in the protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/3CanJjtGo4— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020