Bharat Bandh 2020, 25 September live news updates, Farmers Protest Haryana, Punjab: The agitation over Farms bill has hit the streets today. After stiff opposition to the three controversial farms bill in the Parliament, farmers unions across Punjab, Haryana, UP and Bihar on Friday have decided to showcase their resistance by calling for a Bharat Bandh. Opposition parties, especially Congress, is supporting the farmers cause and has decided to sit on dharna. From nationwide demonstrations, tractor rallies to blocking rail tracks, the farmers have come up with various means to ensure that the Centre accepts their demands.

Extending his support for the farmer agitation, Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Friday morning that a flawed GST destroyed MSME and the new agriculture laws will enslave our farmers. Ahead of the farmer agitation, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh appealed to all farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to Covid-19 protocol.

A flawed GST destroyed MSMEs. The new agriculture laws will enslave our Farmers.#ISupportBharatBandh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2020

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (in file pic) has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all #COVID19 safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/sHkEat0sH1 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

On September 20, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.

As per the bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere — inter-state or intra-state — beyond Agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The state governments cannot levy any fee or cess on farmers. According to the Centre, these bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms; and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

With ANI Inputs