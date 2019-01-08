The Unions have called for a bandh to protest against alleged anti-workers policies adopted by Narendra Modi-led union government. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not given permission for strike asking state government employees to not take any kind of leave. In Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai transport and buses will remain off-road, while the state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors will also be on a strike.

Members of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) members hold protest in Delhi's Patparganj industrial area against privatisation of public and government sector and demanding minimum wages, social security among others. (Photo: ANI)

With as many as 10 Central Trade Unions announcing a 2-day nationwide strike beginning today, major services like banking, transport, insurance and other services are likely to be hit, bringing normal life to a halt. The Unions have called for a bandh to protest against alleged anti-workers policies adopted by Narendra Modi-led union government. In Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai transport and buses will remain off-road, while the state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors will also be on a strike.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not given any permission for strike asking state government employees to not take any kind of leave.

Educational Institutions will also be hit and are likely to remain closed in most of the states. Odisha Education department has issued a notice in the same, stating that the state-run schools, colleges and universities will remain closed.

In the rural areas, All India Kisan Sabha and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will also join the agitation for the 2 days. They will observe a gramin hartal, rail roko and a road roko andolan on the 2 days.

The Trade Unions have accused the government of not paying heed to its demands on minimum wage, universal social security, better facilities among others. On Monday, General secretary of CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions), Tapan Sen said that central banks and insurance employees, along with unorganised sector employees will participate in the protests

