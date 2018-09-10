Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain allegedly vandalised a petrol pump while the party leaders were gathered at Ramlila Maidan to register their protest against rising fuel prices on Monday, ANI reported. Despite party leader Ajay Maken's warning, Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh resorted to violence and forced shops to close on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers vandalise a petrol pump in Ujjain during #BharatBandh protests pic.twitter.com/LKJy97Vy6c — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday urged people to make the Bharat Bandh a successful one even as an association of fuel pump owners in the state said that their establishments would remain open.

Despite party leader Ajay Maken’s warning, Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh resorted to violence and forced shops to close on Monday. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Maken on Sunday urged party workers to stage a peaceful protest to mount pressure on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government against 211.7% excise duty hike.

A united Opposition, led by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Monday staged a foot march in Delhi in support of a nation-wide shutdown protest or ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by his party against rising fuel prices. The 1.8-km march was held between Rajghat and Zakir Husain College.

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal, All India United Democratic Front, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were among the opposition parties that participated in protest.

