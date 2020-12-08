Deciding to intensify their protests and agitations several farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' today. Thousands of farmers agitating on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws have literally shaken the nation.

Deciding to intensify their protests and agitations several farmer unions called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ today. Thousands of farmers agitating on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws have literally shaken the nation. Demanding total recall of the three laws, the farmers and their allies are observing total nationwide strike today. Heavy security has been deployed around Delhi-Singhu border as paramilitary forces were issued detailed instructions for their troops regarding Bharat Bandh.

This has been done as precautions wherein anti-national elements may try to create some problems to force deployed on duty as per official instructions. Several across the country have joined hands with the Punjab farmers to register their protests against the three farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The ongoing farmers’ agitation has entered the 13th day, along with a call for Bharat bandh on Tuesday. The traffic near the borders of NCR remained affected. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the central government remained inconclusive and failed to yield any common grounds. Several opposition parties have roped in their support for the call of Bharat Bandh including People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Congress party.

President of the Krantikari Kisan Union said that the bandh will be observed throughout Tuesday, but the ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) will be on only till 3 pm.