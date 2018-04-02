In a protest against alleged dilution of SC\ST Atrocities Act, a number of Dalit organisations on Monday called for a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh). The Central government has moved a review petition in the Supreme Court today. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed Opposition for politicising the Dalit issue.

In a protest against alleged dilution of SC\ST Atrocities Act, a number of Dalit organisations on Monday called for a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh). Meanwhile, the situation in Punjab is tense as all business establishments and institutions will remain shut. As a precautionary measure, the Punjab government has appointed the Army and paramilitary forces to remain “stand-by.” The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 12 and Class 10 exams scheduled for Punjab. The Internet services in the state are also suspended from Sunday and will continue on Monday till 11pm.

Reports said the Public transport services will remain temporarily suspended in the State. The Central government is likely to move a review petition in the Supreme Court today. Indian National Congress (INC) is backing the bandh. The Punjab Congress will hand over a memorandum to the Governor against the Supreme Court ruling during the day. Besides Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Left-affiliated unions, the Janata Dal, Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh and the Peasants and Workers Party have declared their solidarity with the protesters.

Here are the Live updates:

11:28AM: The Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out on Opposition for politicising the Dalit issue. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a pro-Dalit Party. He further questioned the Congress saying,” What has party done for the Dalits.” He further assured commitment to the Dalits.

11:22AM: The Center government has filed the review petition in the Supreme Court.

11:10AM: The protests in Meerut and Firozabad has turned violent as the protestors came down to the streets and are shouting the slogan of “Jai Bhim”. The protestors have blocked railway tracks and several cars have been also damaged during the protest. Protest on Delhi-Haridwar highway has been carried in full force. In Firozabad, protestors have jammed the roads and markets have been shut down.

#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Protest turns violent in Meerut, cars damaged pic.twitter.com/T5a9szGtDI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018

10:55AM: Protestors in Punjab stopped a train at Patiala during the protest.

#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Protesters stop train in Punjab's Patiala pic.twitter.com/JCohWtQaXO — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

10:45AM: Women from Rajasthan protesting against the alleged dilution of SC\ST Atrocities Act.

#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Visuals of protest from Rajasthan's Bharatpur pic.twitter.com/m3C8nBqXvW — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

10:35AM: Protestors in Agra during Bharat Bandh over SC/ST protection act.

#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Visuals of protest from Agra pic.twitter.com/zfuxytvNHs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018

10:27AM: The protestors in Uttar Pradesh’ Bagpat were caught in a scuffle with the police personnel during the protest against alleged dilution of SC/ST act. Several vehicles were set ablaze and traffic movement was halted in the area.

9:40AM: Protestors stopped a train at Forbesganj junction in Bihar in the wake of Bharat Bandh.

9:00AM: The Bandh across the nation is catching the heat and has reached Bihar’s Arrah, where different groups including CPIML activists blocked a train in order to support the protest.

#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Different groups including CPIML activists protest in Bihar's Arrah, block a train pic.twitter.com/ss4jn1C4ak — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

8:00AM: After the Bandh being declared across the nation, the heavy Poice security was deployed in Punjab.

7:00AM: The effects of Bharat Bandh seen in Odisha. Protestors blocked the movement of train Odisha’s Sambalpur in a row against Supreme Court’s decision on SC/ST Protection ACt.

Movement of train in #Odisha's Sambalpur blocked by protesters against Supreme Court's decision on SC/ST Protection Act #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/8z5NOM7onJ — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

