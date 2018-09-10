Hitting out at PM Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on September 10 stated that Modi has kept shush over the hike in fuel prices. Criticising the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi said that atrocities faced by farmers and women do not bother PM Modi that is why he is silent.

Congress on Monday carried out the Bharat Bandh protest against the ruling government over the constant hike in fuel prices and fall of Indian Rupee against the Dollar. Hitting out at PM Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on September 10 stated that Modi has kept shush over the hike in fuel prices. Criticising the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi said that atrocities faced by farmers and women do not bother PM Modi that is why he is silent. Addressing a gathering at Bharat Bandh protest in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that his party has joined hands with the Opposition to make sure that they kick BJP out from the power.

The following remarks by Congress president came soon after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh slammed the BJP and claimed that their time of losing power is near. Manmohan Singh further claimed that the ruling BJP has done a number of things which were against the interest of the nation. He added that the time change this government will come soon.

Protests successful in Bihar MP, lukewarm in Telangana, Andhra and Bengal

Narendra Modi ji is silent, he has not spoken a word on rising prices of fuel, or condition of farmers, neither on atrocities against women: Rahul Gandhi during #BharathBandh protests in Delhi pic.twitter.com/wURfFTXT1i — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

As per current reports, one casualty has been reported in Bihar. However, Congress has denied any involvement in the death.

Bharat Bandh evokes partial response in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the Bharat Bandh protests and stated that ‘Bharat’ will not be ‘Bandh’ but will keep developing and progressing. He further slammed the Congress and said that their move is not getting attention from other opposition parties and their balloon of Mahagahtbandhan will also burst soon.

Bharat Bandh: Over 12 long route trains stopped, road traffic severely hit in Bihar

