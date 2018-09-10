According to reports, bus services were affected since early morning in both the states after activists of the Congress and the Left parties launched a sit-in at the depots of state road transport corporations to prevent buses from plying on the roads. Later, police arrested leaders of Congress, Left parties, Jana Sena and trade unions in Hyderabad and other towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Congress workers were arrested and kept at I Town police station in Mahabubnagar (Telangana) on 10th September during Bharat Bandh. (Twitter)

The Congress-led Bharat Bandh or nationwide shutdown to protest rising fuel prices in the country evoked a partial response in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Many private educational institutions also remained closed.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries Saleem Ahmed and Srinivasan Krishnan led the protests in Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar. Raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the protestors took to streets, staging road blockades and organising rallies.

Though Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is also not officially supporting the shutdown, its activists in both the states joined the protests against the rise in prices of petrol and diesel. Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana is not supporting the shutdown call.

