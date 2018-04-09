Almost a week after a Bharat Bandh against the dilution of the SC/ST Act saw widespread violence wreaked upon protesting Dalits which led to the deaths of 9 protesting Dalits, the Union Home Ministry on Monday April 9 warned all state governments to be prepared for another such showdown but this time, opposing caste-based reservations. The warning was put out after several posts on social media and WhatsApp groups.

A call for Bharat Bandh by some groups and organisations had been given to oppose reservations in jobs and education on the basis of caste | Image for pictorial representation

Almost a week after a Bharat Bandh against the dilution of the SC/ST Act saw widespread violence wreaked upon protesting Dalits which led to the deaths of 9 Dalits, the Union Home Ministry on Monday April 9 warned all state governments to be prepared for another such showdown, but this time opposing caste-based reservations. The warning was put out after several posts on social media and WhatsApp groups.

A call for Bharat Bandh by some groups and organisations had been given to oppose reservations in jobs and education on the basis of caste. Earlier on April 2, many north Indian states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and others had seen violent protests and at least 9 people had lost their lives in the protest.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in view of calls on social media for Bharat Bandh by some groups on April 10. Speaking on these recent developments, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Rishi Kumar Shukla was quoted by PTI as saying, “We are appealing to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the state. But we are equally prepared to deal with any untoward situation. There may be differences among members of different communities, but they should not resort to violence. Peace and harmony are necessary for the state to prosper.”

Earlier while speaking on the Bharat Bandh protests, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the outcome of Bharat Bandh had left the BJP scared and states ruled by the BJP were now resorting to atrocities against the SC community. “Bharat Bandh protest was largely successful. This has left the BJP scared and authorities in BJP-ruled states have started atrocities towards Dalits. Many Dalits and members of their families are being arrested,” she said.

