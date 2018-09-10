Public life and vehicular movement in Kolkata and most of the districts were normal on Monday morning. In the city, most of the shops and markets remained open while the city's metro service functioned normally.

Protest rally at Razabajar Kolkata in support of All India Protest Hartal, on Monday against the exponentially rising prices of petroleum products and unprecedented economic burdens being mounted on the people by the anti-people policies of the BJP government.

The nation-wide shutdown called by the Congress and Left parties against the fuel price hike on Monday evoked a lukewarm response in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal.

Public life and vehicular movement in Kolkata and most of the districts were normal on Monday morning. In the city, most of the shops and markets remained open while the city’s metro service functioned normally.

A large number of public and private buses were seen plying in the city’s important points including Shyambazar five-point, Esplanade crossing, Jadavpur and Ruby crossing while the train service in Sealdah and Howrah section under the Eastern Railway was temporarily disrupted as the strike supporters blocked rail movements in Jadavpur and Sreerampur stations.

No untoward incidents of violence or clashes were reported.

Protesting against the steep hike in fuel price under the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the Congress called for the shutdown on Monday. The Left parties including CPI-M, CPI, RSP also called for a strike on Monday as a mark of protest against the Narendra Modi government’s policies.

However, the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal had previously opposed the strike and said the state government would take every possible step to ensure that the public life remains unaffected.

Protest rally at Razabajar Kolkata in support of All India Protest Hartal, on Monday against the exponentially rising prices of petroleum products and unprecedented economic burdens being mounted on the people by the anti-people policies of the BJP government.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More