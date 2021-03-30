harath Biotech International, Biovet, and Sapigen Biologix have signed a joint Master Collaborative Agreement (MCA) with CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) today, to collaborate on the development of novel platform technologies for Bio Therapeutics and vaccines to support the indigenous, affordable health care solutions for humans and animals.

On 29th March 2021, Bharath Biotech International, Biovet, and Sapigen Biologix have signed a joint Master Collaborative Agreement (MCA) with CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) today, to collaborate on the development of novel platform technologies for Bio Therapeutics and vaccines to support the indigenous, affordable health care solutions for humans and animals. The collaborators will identify the mutually interesting projects to pursue under the agreement.

As a part of this MCA, the Industry collaborators shall provide necessary financial support to CSIR-IICT for developing key raw materials required by the collaborators, and also perform in-vitro and in vivo studies for further development of potential vaccine candidates and bio-therapeutics formulations to be designed by the collaborators. The broad-based MCA enables the partners to take up futuristic development activities in other related areas as well.

The MCA follows the contribution by CSIR-IICT during February 2021, in developing a synthetic process route for adjuvant molecule TLR 7/8 to BBIL for Covaxin, an indigenous vaccine rolled out by BBIL. The partners intend to strengthen the excellent working relationship between the two organizations, by conducting studies on futuristic vaccines, bio-therapeutic formulations, delivery strategies and also explore innovative solutions to the vaccination administration process.

The MCA was signed in presence of Dr Shekhar C Mande, DG CSIR and Dr. Krishna M. Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech, by Dr. Krishna Mohan, Executive Director, Bharat Biotech, Dr. Jalachari Ella, Director, Biovet and Dr. Raches Ella, Director, Sapigen Biologix and Dr. S Chandrasekhar for CSIR-IICT.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Shekhar C Mande said that he is delighted about the collaboration as it would help realise India’s Aatmanirbhar Vision and contribute to disruptive technologies in the healthcare arena. The expertise of other CSIR labs will also be pooled in, if necessary, to take forward this vision.

Dr. Krishna Ella, said this is a big forward-thinking step, to explore future innovative solutions by design, and developing novel vaccine platforms in association with Publicly-funded Institutions like CSIR-IICT, by pushing the boundaries of the advanced technologies. We look forward to fortifying this collaboration and strengthening the innovation ecosystem of human and animal Life Sciences.

Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar said that CSIR-IICT will always be at the fore-front to collaborate with the biotech industry by providing them timely support, in their endeavor to contribute to the National demand for vaccines and bio-therapeutics. CSIR-IICT has mechanisms in place to deliver under dire uncertainties like the present pandemic situation, and this preparedness is exemplified in the development of synthetic processes of key adjuvants necessary for Covaxin in a short span of 2 to 3 months.

