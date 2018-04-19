PM Narendra Modi attended the Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath event at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London on Wednesday. Addressing the event PM Modi said, I believe in 'education for kids, employment for youth, healthcare for senior citizens. Referring to Unnao and Kathua rape incidents PM said, a rape is a rape, how can we accept this? Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath event at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London. Addressing the diaspora Indian Prime Minister presented his grief on the recent crimes against women. From the stage, PM Modi shared his vision for the development of the country and plans to benefit farmers. He added that India is now becoming a trend-setter across the world. The government is continuously working to about a positive change in the lives of India’s poor.

Highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in London:

“I believe some things are inbuilt and I am not saying this to praise myself. But when I was in Gujarat as a Chief Minister, people used to buy me luxurious things. I started auctioning those gifts and the money earned from that used to be donated for the education of the girl child. More than Rs. 100 crore was donated for the cause doing this.” “I believe in ‘education for kids, employment for youth, health care for senior citizens” “Rape is rape … How can we accept this?” “This is a matter of great concern for the country and these sinners are somebody’s sons… The rape of a (daughter) is a matter of worry, a shame for the country.” “India is now becoming a trend-setter and agenda-setter at the global forum. We have reinvented our profile. My problem is not against criticism.” ‘’To criticise, one has to research and find proper facts. Sadly, it does not happen now. What happens instead is allegations. For a healthy democracy, we must promote criticism, but save ourselves from allegations.’’ “I am a common man just like all of you here. I know I can make mistakes, but never with any wrong intentions.” “When someone comes to power in government, they want to do something. But the governments in our country have made the people dependent on them. I think that concept works against us. Instead, empower the poor. Create an ecosystem where people are not scared to do something. If they fall somewhere, the government can help them get up.” “18,000 villages did not have electricity. So many women do not have access to toilets. These realities of our nation did not let me sleep. I was determined to bring about a positive change in the lives of India’s poor.” “We are working for the welfare of farmers, be it doubling their income by 2022 and easy availability or neem coating of urea. We are moving forward with a definite goal.” “Since 1857, freedom struggle existed throughout the country. But it was Mahatma Gandhi who united everyone and turned it into a people’s movement. Similarly, development should also become a people’s movement.” “I do not have an influential grandfather or grandmother, I come from nowhere.”

