Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressing Indian diaspora in Central Hall Westminster London said that pace of work and development has tripled in India and the nation knows that I can deliver. Appreciating his NDA government at Centre, Modi lists the positive work done under his leadership. The Prime Minister also recalled his past life and said life at railway station taught me a lot.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Central Hall Westminster London, Prime Minister on Wednesday said the pace of work has now tripled in India, the nation knows that I can deliver. Talking about his past life, he said, “life at railway station taught me a lot.” Starting his address with namaste, Modi said credit of my success lies with people. He added people are equivalent to Gods in a democracy and if they wish even a tea-seller can become their representative and shake hands at the Royal Palace.

PM said, “Impatience is not a bad thing. If a person has a cycle, person then aspires for a scooter. If a person has a scooter, person aspires for a car. It is nature to aspire. Talking about the future of the second most populous country, Modi said, ” India is getting increasingly aspirational.”People have more expectations from us because they know that we can deliver. People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it.” The need of the hour is to make development. Appreciating his government’s work, he said.

He said, “During the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi did something very different. He turned it into a mass movement. He told every person that whatever you are doing will contribute to India’s freedom. The need of the hour is to make development a mass movement.” Before his speech in London, Narendra Modi posted a graphical picture on his Twitter account, which called the interaction with the India diaspora in London as ‘Bharat Ki Bat Sabke Sath’. Modi answered the questions asked by the Indian community-sourced from Facebook, Twitter, and NaMo app. Narendra Modi speech was historical, as he was the first Prime Minister to address Westminster Central Hall.

Earlier today, Narendra Modi held a meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on India and UK relations. Prime Minister Modi also paid tributes to Bhagwan Basaveshwara in London. During the conversation with May, PM said Indian diaspora in the UK brings our countries closer. The diaspora is playing a commendable role in furthering the India-UK friendship. Speaking about the UK-India ties, PM Modi said, “I am glad to begin my programmes in the UK with this meeting.

I thank you for the gesture of Secretary of State for Foreign & Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johson welcoming me. This gesture shows your respect for 125 crore Indian”. India-UK ties are diverse and extensive. Our meeting today will give new energy to bilateral cooperation between our nation, added Narendra Modi. According to the sources, during PM Modi & British PM Theresa May’s discussion on economic offenders, the case of Vijay Mallya was also discussed. India and the United Kingdom also agreed to further enhance their cooperation in defence and cybersecurity.

