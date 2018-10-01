Traffic advisory has been issued ahead of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) protest march for people going towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee and Haridwar. Also, Section 144 has also been imposed in East Delhi areas including Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.

Ahead of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) protest march in Delhi, traffic advisories have been issued by the state police in order to avoid any untoward incident. Reports say that protesters in large-scale can gather near Ghazipur border which could affect traffic on that route, therefore, people who are going towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzafarnagar, Roorkee, Haridwar have been advised to avoid Meerut Expressway (Gazipur Border) and take the following alternative routes:

Alternative routes:

Gazipur Chowk – Road No. 56 towards ISBT Anand Vihar – Apsara Border – GT Road – Mohan Nagar – Ghaziabad. ISBT Kashmere Gate – G.T. Road – Shahdara – Dilshad Garden – Mohan Nagar – Ghaziabad. DND Flyover – NOIDA Link Road – Mahamaya Flyover – NOIDA. People coming from Faridabad side can take Mathura Road – Road No. 13-A – Sarita Vihar – Kalindi Kunj- Mahamaya Flyover

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has already imposed week-long prohibitory orders in east Delhi expecting that members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union will pass through areas in east Delhi. Meanwhile, Section 144 has also been imposed after orders by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh. Section 144 which will remain imposed until October 8 till further orders cover areas including Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.

Mahendra Singh Tikait, the eldest son of the founder of founder of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), has called for the protest against the current ruling government over the way it is dealing with farm distress. Reports say that farmers across the country are planning to assembly near Kisan Ghat in Delhi on October 2 to raise their demands and pressurise the government.

