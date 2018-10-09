A massive explosion took place at Chhattisgarh's Bhilai Steel Plant that killed eight people and left 14 severely injured. As per reports, the explosion took place after the gas pipeline blasted in the steel plant. The blast occurred while several labours were working at the steel plant.

A massive explosion at Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai Steel Plant on Tuesday killed at least eight people and injured 14 others. As per reports, the explosion took place after the gas pipeline blasted in the steel plant. The blast occurred while several labours were working at the steel plant. Soon after the incident took place, the other workers rushed the injured ones to the Sector-9 hospital. As per reports, the blast took place when the labours were working at the steel plant in Chhattisgarh.

As per local reports, the pipeline that supplies gas to the Coke oven blasted twice that claimed at least eight lives. The concerned authorities rushed to the spot and initiated investigations to ascertain the reason behind the explosion.

After the explosion at Bhilai Steel Plant was reported, all the concerned authorities including the SAIL officials and local police officers rushed to the spot. At least 15 people were working at coke oven battery 11 when the blast took place, reports said. The CISF personnel and local police have sealed the area.

Zika virus in India again! PM Narendra Modi seeks report after 22 people test positive in Rajasthan

Chhattisgarh: 6 dead and 14 injured in a gas pipeline blast in Bhilai Steel Plant. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2018

Reports claim that the condition of the Bhilai Steel Plant was deteriorating from some years and several questions were also raised on its working conditions.

Journalists protest Tamil editor Nakkheeran Gopal’s arrest over story linking Governor Banwarilal Purohit to Nirmala Devi case

Soon after the blast at the Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh was reported, the families of the deceased and the injured people rushed to the hospital to take stock of their health conditions.

The blast site is said to be 30 kilometres from the state capital Raipur. The following blast comes to light almost four years after six workers lost their lives after an explosion took place in the blast furnace.

MORE DETAILS AWAITED…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More