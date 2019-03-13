Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was hospitalised on Tuesday is likely to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. As per reports, the Dalit leader is an important figure in UP among the weaker sections. Meanwhile, BJP has not yet confirmed whether PM Narendra Modi is contesting from Varanasi or somewhere else.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is likely to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, as per reports. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to clear the candidate for Varanasi that is represented by PM Modi himself. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital in Meerut. The Dalit leader is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The leader was hospitalised after he complained of a respiratory-related problem.

The Congress General Secretary has visited the hospital as the Dalit leader was detained by police and his supporters clashed with the police after its leader’s detention in UP’s Deoband.

The Congress in charge of UP (east) was accompanied by senior leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Raj Babbar.

Bhim Army chief was detained as the leader was heading towards Delhi for an event. The event which is scheduled in Delhi could not get the police permission so far.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected from the Varanasi constituency on BJP ticket after winning the Lok Sabha seat by defeating Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, BJP has not yet clarified whether PM Modi will contest from Varanasi or some other place. The Bhim Army chief had also announced to support SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The Dalit leader is working on to uplift the weaker sections of the society and have demands like reservations for SC, ST sections.

