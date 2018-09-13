The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, September 13th said release Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad, who had been jailed in the Saharanpur caste violence case. Azad has been in jail since June last year. He had been taken into custody on charges of National Security Act.

Azad is the chief of The Bhim Army, or the Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday, September 13th, it will release Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad, who had been jailed in the caste violence case, which fomented in Saharanpur in May this year, Azad was charged under the National Security Act. The Act gives absolute powers to the police to arrest arbitrarily and allows detention without any charge for several months. Azad came to light after clashes erupted between Bhim Army activists and the police on May 9, 2017.

In May last year, Saharanpur’s witnessed massive caste violence after Dalits objected to loud music played by the upper caste Thakurs during a procession to commemorate Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap. Which further flared up to protests and violence, during which 24 Dalit houses were set ablaze and one Thakur died.

ALSO READ: Trinamool Congress says RSS-BJP mounted pressure on organisers to cancel Mamata Banerjee’s Chicago event

Following the incident, 24 FIRs were made by the state government against Azad for his alleged role in igniting violence. He was arrested by the UP police from Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh in early June 2017.

In response, the Bhim Army staged a massive protest rally in Delhi in its support to Azad with banners of Dalit leader BR Ambedkar’s photograph as well as blue flags.

Azad is the chief of The Bhim Army, or the Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission, which is an unregistered organisation. It originated in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

ALSO READ: Mallya-Jaitley meeting: Nirmala Sitharaman says Congress’ demand for FM’s resignation motivated

ALSO READ: DUSU election results 2018 LIVE updates: NSUI president sunny Chillar leading with 500 votes now

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More