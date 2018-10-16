Seeking a ban on the decade-old tradition of burning the effigy of Ravan during the Dussehra, Bhim Army workers on Tuesday wrote letters to government offices and police officials in the various district across Maharashtra. The outfit has also demanded that a complaint under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be lodged against the organisers who conduct such programmes.

Seeking a ban on the decade-old tradition of burning the effigy of Ravan during the Dussehra, Bhim Army workers on Tuesday wrote letters to government offices and police officials in the various district across Maharashtra. In the letters, the outfit has demanded action against those who organise programmes that include burning of the effigy of Ravan as he is an idol for many Adivasi and Bahujan communities. The outfit has also demanded that a complaint under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be lodged against the organisers who conduct such programmes.

Bhim Army workers had requested the police to refuse permission for “Ravan Dahan” programmes. On Monday, the outfit wrote a letter Pune City Police seeking stringent action against those who hurt the sentiments of those from SC and ST by burning the effigy on Dussera.

The outfit has also alarmed the police about the protests that will follow if their demands will not be fulfilled. The organisation has also asserted that only police will be responsible for any law and order situation.

Earlier in July 2017, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition seeking a direction to stop burning of Ravan’s effigies on Dussera as it is harmful to the environment. The petition had also highlighted the fact that the tradition hurts the sentiments of some sections.

Meanwhile, the outfit believes that Ravan was the king who always believed in justice and equality. The letter submitted by the organisation read that the history was distorted and Ravan was portrayed as a villain for thousands of years.

Apart from the Bhima army, some other tribal groups in Maharashtra have also demanded a ban on burning Ravan’s effigies during Dussehra.

