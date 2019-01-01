Pune Police and district administration on Tuesday stepped up security in Koregaon Bhima village ahead of an event to mark the 201st anniversary of the 1818 battle between the British and the Peshwas. Last year, communal clashes had erupted in Maharashtra following the death of a Dalit after an altercation in Koregaon Bhima village between the Mahars and the upper caste.

At least 12 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 5,000 police personnel, 1,200 home guards and 2,000 volunteers of Samata Sainik Dal have been deployed in the area

Lakhs of Dalits Mahars are expected to visit the ‘Jaystambh’, memorial of victory, in Koregaon Bhima village to commemorate the British victory over the Brahmin Peshwa-ruled Maratha empire. The Dalits had fought alongside the British troops and mark the victory as the first major step in their struggle against case based discrimination, that Peshwa empire was known for.

As for the security arrangements, Internet services have been suspended, traffic on Pune Ahmednagar Highway has been diverted, at least 12 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 5,000 police personnel, 1,200 home guards and 2,000 volunteers of Samata Sainik Dal have been deployed in the area. It’s also being reported that police will take to 11 drones and spy cameras for keeping a watch on suspicious movements.

Last year, communal clashes had erupted in Maharashtra following the death of a Dalit after an altercation in Koregaon Bhima village between the Mahars and upper caste. An investigation into the matter has led to the arrest of 10 human rights lawyers and activists for having alleged Maoists links and hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

