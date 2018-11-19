A defiant Digvijaya Singh has trashed all allegations levelled against him and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe against him. The Congress leader said both the BJP and the RSS are afraid of him and that's why they are spreading the canards to tarnish his image.

Senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, whose name cropped up in the investigation into the activities of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), clarified on Monday that he is not involved in any kind of anti-national activities. Speaking to the ANI, Digvijaya said the phone number, the Pune Police are mentioning, is available to everyone via Rajya Sabha’s portal and he hasn’t used it since last four years. Digvijaya’s name cropped up in the case after the police seized one of the letters from Maoists containing a contact number which allegedly belongs to the senior Congress leader. During nation-wide raids, the Pune Police found the letter, dated September 25, 2017, is addressed to Surendra (who police claim is Surendra Gadling) by one comrade Prakash.

Speaking on the issue, Pune DCP Suhas Bawache said the police recovered some letters during a probe and in those letters, few mobile numbers were also found and they are investigating the entire issue. The Pune Police are likely to question senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for alleged Maoist links in the Bhima-Koregaon case, reports said on Monday. The police may summon Digvijaya Singh in this regard.

However, a defiant Digvijaya Singh has trashed all allegations levelled against him and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and the Maharashtra Police to take any legal action against him if they find any proof. The Congress leader said both the BJP and the RSS are afraid of him and that’s why they are spreading canards to tarnish his image. In September 2018, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also alleged that Digvijaya Singh is linked to the Maoists.

