Bhima-Koregaon violence case: Breaking his silence over the matter, Gautam Navlakha claimed that the police was acting on political orders. He added that the real culprits behind the violence are being shielded. Hitting at the ruling g0overnmnt over their move, journalist and human rights activist Gautam Navlakha said that they have fought for 40 years for the people.

Gautam Navlakha, who is one of the arrested accused in Bhima-Koregaon violence case, issued a statement over the matter and termed it as a political ploy against the arrested human rights activists. Breaking his silence over the matter, he claimed that the police was acting on political orders. He added that the real culprits behind the violence are being shielded. Hitting at the ruling g0overnmnt over their move, journalist and human rights activist Gautam Navlakha said that they have fought for 40 years for the people and this it the plot by the government to divert attention from the real failures.

Hitting out the ruling government Gautam Navlakha said that they were trying to shield the real culprits who had initiated the Bhima-Koregaon violence. He further termed it as a cover-up by the government to hide its own failure that stretches from Kashmir to Kerala.

He added that the police is working at the behest of their ‘political masters’ in order to prove a case against him and other human activists. The following statement comes to light just a few hours after Pune Police raided 8 locations across 5 states and arrested a few of the human rights activists for allegedly being Maoist sympathiser.

Slamming the crackdown on the alleged Maiost sympathiser, BSP supremo Mayawati termed it as an abuse of power and added that the ruling government was going after the human rights activists who fought for the rights of the Dalits.

