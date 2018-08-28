The human rights organization Amnesty India on Tuesday said that the government should protect people’s rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly instead of creating an atmosphere of fear. The statement came after police conducted several raids at in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Delhi and Jharkhand after they were tipped that a plot is being hatched by the Maoist extremists to allegedly assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All four accused including Vaibhav Raut and Shrikant Pangarkar have been sent to ATS custody till September 3 in terror conspiracy case.
Earlier in June this year, 5 activists from Maharashtra were arrested on suspicion of having links with banned Maoist groups. The activists who were arrested have a history of working to protect the rights of some of India’s most marginalized people.