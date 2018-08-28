Massive clashes broke out across several parts of Maharashtra in January 2018 during the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon Battle. Dalits, who have traditionally celebrated the day, were asked by some right-wing outfits like Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasabha, Hindu Aghadi and Rashtriya Ekatmata Rashtra Abhiyan, not to celebrate the day.

Pune Police arrested two Left-wing activists Varavara Rao and Sudha Bhardwaj on Tuesday on the suspicion of them having Maoist links. The police carried out searches at several locations in various states as a part of a probe into the Bhima-Koregaon violence that shook the state of Maharashtra early this year. There has been much said and talked about Bhima-Koregaon violence but what is it actually?

What is Bhima-Koregaon Battle?

The famed Battle of Koregaon took place in the village of Koregaon, Maharashtra. On January 1, 1818, Maratha ruler Baji Rao Peshwa II attempted to storm into Pune which was then a territory of British East India Company.

Baji Rao gathered an army of 5,000-strong men to invade Pune but upon seeing a weakened security of East India Company in the city, the Maratha ruler decided to sent three troops of 600-800 soldiers each to attack Pune.

This move of Baji Rao backfired as they were comprehensively defeated by British soldiers. After seeing over 500 of his men killed and no hope of securing a victory, the Peshwa ruler decided to retreat.

Why Marathas and Dalits stay divided on the historic battle?

In the 19th century, Peshwas were considered as upper-caste Brahmins while Mahars were seen as untouchables. According to Savitribai Phule University Professor Shraddha Kumbhojkar, Mahar Dalits routinely faced persecutions at the hands of Peshwas back then.

Hence, Dalits across Maharashtra see the Battle of Koregaon as a victory for themselves because it ended the long-standing marginalisation and oppression of their community.

What triggered Bhima-Koregaon violence?

Massive clashes broke out across several parts of Maharashtra in January 2018 during the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon Battle. Dalits, who have traditionally celebrated the day, were asked by some right-wing outfits like Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasabha, Hindu Aghadi and Rashtriya Ekatmata Rashtra Abhiyan, not to celebrate the day.

The right-wing outfits claimed that the Dalit communities are anti-national because by celebrating the Battle of Koregaon, they are celebrating the victory of the British over India.

The threat was followed by desecration of Ganesh Mahar’s, a highly respected figure among Dalits, tomb and all hell broke loose after that. Thousands of Marathas and Dalits clashed leaving several hundred injured while daily life was severely hit till the state once again got back to normalcy.

