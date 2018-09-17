Bhima-Koregaon case: The Supreme Court began the hearing over the arrest of five social activists — Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navalakha. Earlier, the bench hearing the petition filed by historian Romila Thapar and five other had adjourned the hearing on September 12 observing that advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi was busy in another court. The social activists were arrested by the Maharashtra Police after an FIR was filed post the Elgaar Parishad that took place on December 31, 2017. It was alleged that the activists who attended the Elgaar Parishad made inciting remarks that led to the violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in Maharashtra.
The five activists were arrested on August 28 after the Pune Police had conducted raids across India. Several houses were raided over suspicion of alleged Maoist links in the violence. As per reports, a human rights activist and lawyer Arun Ferreira said that he had been involved in the Bhima-Koregaon case because he is representing Surendra Gadling. Gadling was one of five arrested people in connecting to the violence.
As per reports, the investigating police have said that they have evidence to prove that the speech by the activists in Elgaar Parishad triggered violence. However, the claims by the police have been slammed by many, terming it as a conspiracy against the rights activists.
The activists who have been under house arrest for over 20 days have reportedly been denied the mobile phones and are being allowed to meet only selected people. Earlier, the committee formed to investigate the case had claimed that the attacks that took place on January 1 were pre-planned. The affidavit issued by the Maharashtra Government said that the arrested activists were not only involved in violence but were planning a large-scale destruction resulting into chaos.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Live Blog
#BhimaKoregaon case: Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior lawyer appearing for many petitioners, submits to the Supreme Court that we have directly come to SC, as we only need a court-monitored investigation or a CBI or NIA probe, to ascertain what the case is and who is involved in it.— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018
Supreme Court begins hearing in Bhima-Koregaon violence
CJI said that they wanted to see whether the case is connected to Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) or article 32 of the Indian Constitution.
Senior Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi argues for the petitioners
Singhvi said that it is being said that all the rights activists have criminal cases against themselves but Varavara Rao had 25 cases and he has either been acquitted in all or the cases have been withdrawn. Singhvi added that Gonsalves had 18 cases out of which he has been acquitted in 17 and one case is pending and Ferreira had some 10 or 11 cases in which he has been acquited. Others have zero cases against them.
Supreme Court has resumed hearing in Bhima-Koregaon case
CJI says that the case is being heard on the foundation of liberty. CJI added that they will not be getting into extreme propagations
House arrest of rights activists to continue, says Supreme Court
Supreme Court on Monday said that its interim order on the house arrest of the five activists will continue.
Petitioner demand SIT or Court monitored probe
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior lawyer appearing for many petitioners, submits to the Supreme Court that the case should be properly probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or there should be a court-monitored probe
Activists' petitions opposed by Maha Government
Maharashtra Government tells Supreme Court that those who had filed the petition are neither related to the case nor they have any idea about it.
Maharashtra Governmnet's lawyer Tushar Mehta says they were involved in the case
Tushar Mehta said that the accused persons have not only been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case but they also seem to be disrupting peace in the country
Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) says Naxal issue big problem
Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) tells Supreme Court that the pleas filed by the arrested activists should not be heard.
Supreme Court directs petitioners to mention probe request
During the hearings, the petitioners demanded a large-scale p[robe by the IST into the 5 arrests. SC asked them to mention SIT probe request in the leas filed.
Supreme Court demands documents from Maharashtra Government
Supreme Court directs Maharashtra Government to present the evidences
Petitioners demand probe from SIT
During the hearing of Bhima Koregaon violence case, petitioners demanded a large-scale probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).