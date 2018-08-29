The Pune Police on Tuesday claimed to have retrieved 25 to 30 TB data from the possession of the 'Maoist sympathisers' and every single detail was examined in the presence of legal and IT cell. In a shocking revelation, the police have found that the arrested persons were not only behind Bhima-Koregaon violence but had more sinister plans as per their ideology.

Massive clashes broke out across several parts of Maharashtra in January 2018 during the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon Battle

Around 35 big University and colleges were on their target to recruit young college and university students who can follow their ideology and take their movement ahead.

Some students, who were in touch with several of professors across India, created WhatsApp and social media accounts for communicating with each other and used to share each other’s social media post and circulate across their contacts, the police said.

Police have come to know that Varavara Rao was the thinktank for urban Maoists and one of the financers Gautam Lakahava used to coordinate with Naxals and extremists in Kashmir while Sudha Bharadwaj and Arun Ferriera used to give all legal assistance whenever required.

Emails that were exchanged between these people arrested now and in June gives clear evidence to Pune police that they were interconnected with each other and also communicating in some code languages.

The police are yet to ascertain how the arrested “Maoist sympathisers” succeeded in inciting violence at Bhima-Koregaon and who were the others who worked for these people on ground zero.

However, no fresh details have emerged as of now as far as PM Narendra Modi’s assassination plot is concerned.

Before carrying out fresh raids the Pune police had kept an eye on all these suspects and monitored their movements for almost one week. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was briefed about fresh evidence before carrying out raids.

Tuesday’s early morning raids were conducted on the basis of the fresh evidence available against the five accused. Police will also question students of different universities and colleges those who have been approached by the accused. So far, the police have seized laptops, hard disks, pen drives, documents, journals, mobile phones and documents from relatives of accused.

