Bhima Koregaon violence: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will resume the hearing on the arresting of five Left-wing activists in relation with alleged involvement in Bhima Koregaon violence and suspected links with the Maoists. The Pune police had arrested Varavara Rao from Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira from Mumbai, Sudha Bharadwaj from Faridabad and Gautam Navlakha from Delhi in August as part of a probe in the case.

In the last hearing, on September 6, the Supreme Court had extended the house arrest Left-wing activists till September 12, 2018. The Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud had also slammed the Maharashtra government over state police’s presser on Bhima-Koregaon raids.

“Keep your police officer in line. They were talking to the press, insinuating the Supreme Court is wrong. We don’t want your police officers to tell us we are wrong. You are ruining people’s reputations, casting aspersions on the court,” said Justice DY Chandrachud.

