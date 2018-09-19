Bhima-Koregaon violence case: the three-judge bench being headed by CJI Dipak Misra said that if there were lapses in the investigation that led to the arrest of the activists, they will set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Bhima-Koregaon violence case: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will be examining that if there is any material that supports the arrest of five human rights activists — Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navalakha. The activists had been on house arrest for over 20 days now. During the hearings, the Supreme Court is also likely to accept the request put forward by the senior lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi who is appearing for many petitioners stating that a SIT should be set up to probe the arrest case. Earlier, while hearing the case on September 17, Supreme Court had extended the house arrests of the five human rights activists.

Previously, the three-judge bench being headed by CJI Dipak Misra said that if there were lapses in the investigation that led to the arrest of the activists, they will set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

While hearing the petition filed by historian Romila Thapar and five others, Dipak Misra said that the investigations are based on allegations only. Reports suggest that if the Supreme Court finds that evidence is cooked up, it may quash the case against the five activists and order a court-monitored probe.

The five activists were arrested on August 28 after the Pune Police conducted raids across India over alleged links with the Maoists during the Bhima-Koregaon violence. One of the five arrested human rights activist Arun Ferreira said that he had been involved in the Bhima-Koregaon case because he is representing Surendra Gadling. Gadling was one of five arrested people in connecting to the violence.

