The decision to insert 'Ramji' between Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's name by the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government didn't go down well with the opposition parties in the state as BSP Supremo Mayawati launched a scathing attack on the ruling party. Questioning the decision, Mayawati asked by the same logic why doesn't Prime Narendra Modi writes his full name as Narendra Damodardas Modi.

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to insert “Ramji” as the middle name of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and termed the move as a popularity stunt. The Yogi Adityanath Government on Thursday ordered all the documents and records consisting Bhimrao Ambedkar’s name to be corrected to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Mayawati said the decision was aimed at gaining cheap popularity and that on the contrary, the government is doing nothing for the upliftment of Ambedkar’s followers.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in her rebuttal to the Uttar Pradesh Government’s controversial decision, Mayawati asked if the Prime Minister writes his name as Narendra ‘Damodardas’ Modi. “Does the prime minister write his name as Narendra ‘Damodardas’ Modi?” Mayawati asked. “This step is just for raking fake and cheap kind of popularity, while on the contrary Baba Saheb’s followers are being inflicted with atrocities,” she added. Mayawati strongly condemning the decision attacked the BJP stating that the saffron party tends to use BR Ambedkar’s name for political gains to gain the confidence of the Dalits.

Earlier in the day, BSP’s alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party also accused Yogi Adityanath government of misusing the name of the man who drafted India’s constitution just to show people that they are pro dalit for political gains. “BJP and Yogi Government are afraid of the Samajwadi-Mayawati alliance. BJP always comes up with new issues as soon as they realise their failure,” said Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Sajan.

The decision to add ‘Ramji’ in BR Ambedkar’s name materialised after UP Governor Ram Naik suggested the change in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ramji was the name of BR Ambedkar’s father and was also used officially with his name in Maharashtra. Naik claimed that the iconic reformer signed under his full name and requested Yogi Adityanath to correct his name.

BR Ambedkar’s name has for years been used to motivate the most underprivileged sect of voters. The political ideology of Mayawati’s BSP has been centred on the teachings and preaching of the iconic leader and he continues to remain a tug of war for the political parties.

