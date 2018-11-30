The Bhitarwar constituency is situated on the banks of river Parvati. In the upcoming state Assembly polls, incumbent Bhitarwar MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav from Congress will again face his 2013 competitor Anoop Mishra of the BJP.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, Congress was reduced to 58 seats from 71 seats in 2008, while the BJP added 22 seats in its kitty, up from 143 in 2008.

Though Mishra lost in the 2013 Assembly polls, he is hoping to wrest power from Yadav this time.

Anoop Mishra is a former minister of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s 2008 government but is better known as the nephew of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the previous state elections, he lost to Congress’ Lakhan Singh Yadav, before moving to Morena to win the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. And now he’s back to claim his Bhitarwar constituency from the Congress.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, Anoop Mishra polled 34030 votes against Lakhan Singh Yadhav’s 40578 votes. On Anoop Singh returning to challenge Yadav, many have argued that he was trying his luck using Vajpayee nostalgia, while political pundits have argued that BJP wanted a Brahmin face to woo the upper castes following violent clashes between upper caste and Dalits in the belt earlier this year after the Supreme Court’s verdict to dilute the SC/ST act which was later amended by the Union government.

In the current Assembly BSP supremo, Mayawati holds 4 seats and 3 seats are held by Independent candidates.

The state held voting on 28th November and the counting of votes will take place on December 11 along with Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. BJP is trying to retain Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and wrest power from the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Mizoram and Telangana respectively.

