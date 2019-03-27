Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua joins BJP. The popular Bhojpuri actor joined the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The BJP may field him from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua joins BJP: Popular Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (on Wednesday) in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reports said. Apart from being an actor, Yadav is also known as a Bhojpuri film singer, anchor, actor, producer and television presenter. Reports said Yadav may be given a ticket to contest from UP east. Yadav is considered as one of the most successful Bhojpuri actors. The 40-year-old actor who is popularly known as Nirahua in cinemas began his acting career in 2006 with Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re. In 2015, the actor had given five back-to-back box office hits.

One of the best-known actors of Bhojpuri industry who barely disappoints his fans when it comes to chartbuster Bhojpuri songs and superhit Bhojpuri movies also participated in an Indian reality show, Bigg Boss 6 in 2012. Known for his blockbuster films like Nirahuwa No. 1, Saat Saheliyan, Pratigya, Rakhwala, Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Ghulami, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Border, Nirahua Chalal London and Sher-E-Hindustan, within a decade in the Bhojpuri industry, Nirahua has garnered millions of love and praises from his massive fan following.

Apart from his decision to join BJP that broke headlines today i.e. March 27, Nirahua will be seen essaying the main protagonist role in his upcoming movies. He will feature in Vande Mataram, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal America, Patna Se Pakistan 2, Nirahua Hindustani 4 and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3.

Besides that, he will star in Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Aaye Hum Barati Barat Leke, Arab, Thik Hai, Lallu Ki Laila and Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2 with Bhojpuri sensation, Amrapali Dubey. He also has Saiyan Ji Dagabaaz, Love You Sawariya starring Anjana Singh under his belt.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the super hit Bhojpuri songs of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua that have millions of views on YouTube:

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More