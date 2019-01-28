Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee uploaded a very beautiful photo on her Instagram page, in which she was seen in a black and white Kurta. To add more beauty to the photo, she opted for for favourite dark red-coloured lip shade.

Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee once again stunned her fans and followers on Instagram, this time with a cute selfie. The photo was uploaded by her on her official Instagram page. Soon after uploading, the hottie garnered a lot of attention and appreciation. In the photo, she was seen in a black and white Kurta.

While the background of the photo depicted the scenic beauty of her colony, in the photo she was seen wearing a very beautiful yet simple black and white Kurta. To add a little Rani touch, the Bhojpuri queen applied her favourite dark red-coloured lip shade, which suited her way too much.

The more said, the less it is, this phrase totally goes well with Rani’s personality. Her participation in Bhojpuri cinema has been enormous. She has done films in other languages as well and the list is never ending. Her videos on YouTube have garnered utmost attention.

Her style maybe a little flamboyant, but it totally goes with her raw and happening personality personality. These days she has been also posting about her intense workout sessions. Her yoga classes are perhaps giving motivation to many of us. Many will prefer a healthy and fit lifestyle and will only thank Rani for motivating us.

In the below photo, the hottie is seen sunbathing while she posses in front of the camera in her dark lip shade and a very sassy gym wear. The sunlight makes Rani look even more gorgous and hot.

