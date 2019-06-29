A special court in Bhopal granted bail to BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on Saturday who was jailed after beating a Municipal officer. Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat on June 26 after which police had arrested him.

A special court in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Saturday granted bail to the Indore BJP lawmaker Akash Vijayvargiya. He had thrashed a municipal officer with a cricket bat on June 26. According to the reports, Akash Vijayvargiya has been granted bail in both the cases thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer and case in connection with a protest in Rajbada over power cuts in the state. The court has granted the bail on cash security of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 in both the cases respectively.

Reacting to the latest development, MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that it is really saddening, violating the laws had become BJP’s habit in the last 15 years. But it didn’t come to light during their regime. Now the wrongdoings have come to light and the state Police must take strict action if any such incident occurs in the future.

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya has been granted bail by Bhopal's Special Court. He was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore, on June 26. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/RuQ7TWyJ95 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against the BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and his 10 aids who accompanied the BJP leader during the incident. The episode was recorded in the camera and it BJP Indore MLA can clearly seen beating the civic body official with a cricket bat. The video went viral on social media minutes after the incident happened. The video shows, Vijayvargiya also threatened the civic body officials and had asked them to leave the place within five minutes or face the consequences.

Along with Akash Vijayavargiya, people also criticised his father Kailash Vijayvargiya for the violence. As per reports, the incident took place in Indore’s Ganji compound area when a team of municipal corporation officers led by Dhirendra Byas and Asit Khare was on an anti-encroachment drive.

After lodging the case, the Madhya Pradesh Police had recorded the statements of the 2 civic body officials over the incident. On the other hand, Vijayvargiya had blamed the officials, who, he claimed, were out only to extort bribes in the name of the anti-encroachment drive.

