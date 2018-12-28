Warrant against Sambit Patra: A bailable warrant has been issued against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and national spokesman Sambit Patra in a model code of conduct violation case in Bhopal. The Chief Judicial Court (CJM) court of Prakash Kumar Uike issued the warrant against Patra as the BJP leader did not attend the court despite a summons on December 27.

Warrant against Sambit Patra: A bailable warrant has been issued against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and national spokesman Sambit Patra in a model code of conduct violation case in Bhopal. The Chief Judicial Court (CJM) court of Prakash Kumar Uike issued the warrant against Patra as the BJP leader did not attend the court despite a summons on December 27. In the poll code violation case, MP Nagar police in Bhopal have filed a charge sheet. The police had filed a case against Patra and others on a complaint filed by Election Commission (EC).

BJP leader SS Uppal is co-accused in the case. He was given a bail on a personal bond of Rs 5,000. The Election Commission in its complaint said the BJP leader violated the poll code by blocking a road without due permissions in Bhopal.

The poll body had further said that the organisers of the press conference had sought permission to hold it between 1 pm and 3 pm but they held it earlier at 12 noon.

Sambit Patra had on October 27 held a press conference in MP Nagar area of the state capital, following which the then Opposition party Congress filed a complaint of violation of the model code of conduct with Election Commission. The Congress wrested Madhya Pradesh from the BJP, ending its 15 years of rule.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More