Bhopal Gas Tragedy: It has been more than 34 years since the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which claimed more over 15,000 lives and affected ove 5 lakh people after methyl isocyanate leaked on December 2-3 in 1984, but survivors are still bearing the brunt as they continue to demand rehabilitation, sufficient compensation and adequate treatment facilities from the government. Innumerable organisations as well have been combating for the gas leak survivors to seek proper medication and cleaning of the groundwater and soil.

Hazara Bi, a victim of the world’s worst industrial disaster, said that the aid provided by the government is insufficient. The government made an array to stop chemicals from getting mixed with water, yet when it pours, chemicals mingle with the groundwater, which affects our health, he added. He goes on to say, that the government did not accept it, despite our incessant protests at the Jantar Mantar. Hazara asserted that we have to keep the struggle alive.

