The four rape accused paraded through Bhopal streets. Women in the crowd cut loose and beat up offenders. Reports say some were extra vigorous in their blows. The four had raped a 19-year-old woman on March 24 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Police claim parading rape accuseds and those who harass and abuse women has instilled fear among perpetrators.

Four men, who have been accused of raping a 19-year-old student, were paraded on the streets of Bhopal after their arrest. They had allegedly raped the college student late on Saturday, March 24. The incident came to light after the victim lodged a complaint with the Maharana Pratap (MP) Nagar Police Station on Monday, March 26. Reports say that all the accused have been paraded through the streets in the city, some women among the bystanders beat up the alleged rapists.

Moreover, the police in Madhya Pradesh have lately started parading molesters and those accused of sexual crimes through the streets after seeing the increasing incidents as a measure to crack-down on offences against women. According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, one of the accused persons Shailendra Dangi (21), a college senior of the victim, had called her to a restaurant in MP Nagar area on March 25. According to the complainant, she met Shailendra after which they fought over some issue.

Further, Shailendra snatched her mobile phone and took her to his friend Sonu Dangi’s (21) room near Apsara cinema, where Dhiraj Rajput (26) and Chiman Rajput (25) were also present. The victim revealed that she was raped by Shailendra and Dhiraj, while the other two abetted them in the crime. All the accused have been booked under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape) and 365 (kidnapping). Meanwhile, speaking about the parading of the accused, Bhopal IG Jaideep Kumar said the parading has worked as a confidence booster for women, which has given them the courage to lodge complaints against sexual harassment and molestation and has instilled fears among offenders.

