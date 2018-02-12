The 27-year-old was identified as Neelotpol Sarkar, a researcher from Bhopal who was a strong believer in Goddess Kali and rebirth. The victim had pre-planned his suicide as he had a tag on his wrist which carried his personal details including his name, address and personal number. Police said that before killing himself, he shared a video through his Facebook handle named 'final note'. The matter was highlighted after his landlord filed a missing complaint after he failed to return home.

In a bizarre incident being reported from Madhya Pradesh, a nanotechnology researcher from Bhopal ended his life by jumping into the Upper Lake Bhopal after he had a feeling that by taking his life he would save his gay partner from death. The 27-year-old was identified as Neelotpol Sarkar, a researcher from Bhopal who was a strong believer in Goddess Kali and rebirth. The matter was reported after locals found his body floating in the lake on Sunday morning. The victim had pre-planned his suicide as he had a tag on his wrist which carried his personal details including his name, address and personal number.

As per reports, the note recovered from the body read, “To understand dark matter, understand ‘Shiva’. If you want to understand Black-Hole understand Kali and if you want to understand Big Bang understand the language of Om.” Commenting on the matter, an investigating police officer stated that it seemed that he wanted his body to be found and sent back to his home. The incident took place on Saturday night at around 10:00 PM after he left his house. Speaking to TOI, Investigation officer ASI KC Sahu stated that Nilotpol, before killing himself, shared a video through his Facebook handle named ‘final note’. After the video was seen by his friends, they tried to reach him but he was nowhere to be reached.

In the video that was shared by the nanotechnology researcher from Bhopal, he said that in 2016, on Diwali, he had a dream where Goddess Kali paid him a visit. He said, “What she said was eternal bliss. I had to keep that a secret till today because the day I speak up to the whole world it will be my final day! Watch it till the end to know why is that so? What is the dream about? Why final note? You will get all yours answers! Please pray for us, thank you!” He further stated that Goddess Kali told him that he would be meeting his soul mate within a year. Neelotpol Sarkar was a research scholar with the CSIR-AMPRI Bhopal.

The deceased further shared a post in which he wrote, “When he will enter my life, I will be at eternal bliss. He wouldn’t have sex with me but we would do everything possible to keep each other at peace. But there will be a massive situation. The day I will propose him, I will die and the day he will realise I’m the one, he will die. To nullify this I requested Goddess Kali to please never let that happen whosoever he is. I don’t want him to be hurt. I’ll take everything on my head. I can never let that happen to him. Is there any solution to it? I want to marry him.” Reports suggest that nobody from his family knew about his sexual orientation. The deceased was staying at a rented room in Saket Nagar of Bhopal. The matter was highlighted after his landlord filed a missing complaint after he failed to return home.