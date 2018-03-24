Asma Khan, a woman student of Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya (MVM), Bhopal, was rusticated for the college for 1 year on Friday, March 23, for a year for her Facebook post in which she called her professors, "anti-nationals". The two students groups, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the BKD, had taken permission from the college authorities for their respective programmes to mark the death anniversary of the revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh, which falls on March 23.

The two students groups, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the BKD, had taken permission from the college authorities for their respective programmes to mark the death anniversary of the revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh, which falls on March 23. As permission was later denied to both groups, BKD member Khan called the professors anti-nationals on Facebook, reported PTI. Her Facebook post read, “Support nationalism. Support patriotism. No one can stop us to celebrate THE SHAHEED DIVAS.” In 2015, the apex court had struck down Section 66 A of the Information Technology Act, which led to the conviction of many people for posting content deemed to be “allegedly objectionable” on the internet. Under this Section, sending offensive messages by computer or any other device like a mobile phone or a tablet can lead to a person’s conviction for 3 years with a fine.

Responding to the media, college principal Niraj Agnihotri said, “The student’s post went viral on social media. We are not against such events but the college auditorium had been engaged till March 20 for a training programme being conducted by the government.” He said the two groups could have organised the programme in any other part of the college campus. Meanwhile, Asma Khan expressed her anger at the college’s action and claimed it was surprising that the university authorities decided to rusticate her for a year on the basis of a Facebook post without issuing a show-cause notice.

