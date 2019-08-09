Former Congress Rajya Sabha chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita joins BJP: Former Congress Rajya Sabha chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita has joined the BJP on Friday. He resigned from the Congress after his party's stand on Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Congress Rajya Sabha chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita joins BJP: After stepping down as Congress’ chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Bhubaneshwar Kalita on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal. Kalita had extended his resignation to the Upper House of the Parliament after the Congress opposed the BJP-led central government’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had accepted Kalinga’s resignation on August 5, the same day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the proposals to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs). Kalita’s term in the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to end on April 9, 2020.

Delhi: Senior Congress leader, Bhubaneswar Kalita joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister and BJP leader, Piyush Goyal. pic.twitter.com/ARzfKHYEX0 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

Recently, Samajwadi Party (SP) member from Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Seth also resigned from the Upper House of the Parliament and his resignation was expected too.

