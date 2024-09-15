Home
Bhubaneswar Schools and Colleges to Shut on September 17 for Prime Minister Modi’s Event

Prime Minister Modi is expected to launch the Subhadra Yojana at Bhubaneswar’s Janata Maidan between noon and 1 PM on Tuesday.

The Odisha government has announced that all schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar will remain closed on September 17 due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state capital. This closure coincides with the PM’s scheduled launch of the state’s women-centric initiative, the ‘Subhadra’ Yojana.

In addition to educational institutions, an official release stated that all government offices, including revenue and magisterial courts, will be shut for the first half of the day on September 17.

Event Details and Security Measures

Prime Minister Modi is expected to launch the Subhadra Yojana at Bhubaneswar’s Janata Maidan between noon and 1 PM on Tuesday. This scheme, aimed at empowering women, is one of the key initiatives of the state government. In preparation for the event, the Odisha government has taken several measures to ensure smooth execution.

The state has deployed at least 50 senior officers from the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) to manage the large crowds expected to attend the PM’s event. These officers have been placed under the Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department for the purpose of handling crowd control and logistics.

In light of the prime minister’s visit, Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel have already arrived in Bhubaneswar to oversee security operations. The state has declared Janata Maidan a ‘no-fly’ and ‘no-drone’ zone during the event to further enhance security.

The Odisha Police, in coordination with the SPG, have made comprehensive security arrangements around the venue. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, along with the Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officials, was held to review security protocols. The Khurdha district collector has also been tasked with making the necessary logistical preparations.

In addition to police and government officials, representatives from the Home and Women and Child Development departments visited the Janata Maidan to monitor event preparations. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to make the launch of the Subhadra Yojana a grand occasion, underscoring the significance of the prime minister’s visit to Odisha.

The prime minister’s event is expected to draw a large crowd, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a smooth and secure launch of the new scheme.

 

 

 

 

