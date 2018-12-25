Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered government officials to bring a proposal in the cabinet to return land which was acquired from tribal farmers in Bastar for a Tata Steel project. The Raman Singh-led BJP government had acquired more than 1,700 hectares land belonged to tribals from the 10 villages of Lohandiguda, Chindgaon, Kumhali, Beliyapal, Bandaji, Dabpal, Badeparoda, Belar, Sirsiguda and Takraguda.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered government officials to bring a proposal in the cabinet to return land which was acquired from tribal farmers in Bastar for a Tata Steel project. The Congress government had directed the state officials to work out the modalities for this proposal. The officials have been directed to submit an action plan before the next Cabinet meeting, which is likely to be held after the state cabinet expansion today. In its poll manifesto, the Congress had promised that in case of projects which fail to take off within five years of land acquisition, the land would be returned to their owners.

This comes days after the Congress government announced a loan waiver for farmers in the state following Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Raman Singh-led BJP government had acquired more than 1,700 hectares land belonged to tribals from the 10 villages of Lohandiguda, Chindgaon, Kumhali, Beliyapal, Bandaji, Dabpal, Badeparoda, Belar, Sirsiguda and Takraguda. The land acquisition process began in 2008.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered officials to bring a proposal in the cabinet to return land which was acquired from tribal farmers in Bastar for a Tata Steel project (file pic) pic.twitter.com/HtztiO4P1Z — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2018

The Congress, when it was in Opposition, had asked the state government to return acquired land to their farmers. Some see this proposal as pro-farmer and pro-tribal which will also help the state government to tackle the issue of Naxalism.

