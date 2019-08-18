Bhupinder Singh Hooda supports abrogation of Article 370: The veteran Congress leader made it clear that he supported the Centre's move because several people from Haryana have been deployed as soldiers in Kashmir.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda supports abrogation of Article 370: Breaking the party line, former Haryana chief minister and Congress strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday supported the ruling BJP government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, Hooda told the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state that it will have to give an account of what it has done in five years for the people of the state and it can’t hide behind the Centre’s decision. The veteran Congress leader made it clear that he supported the Centre’s move because several people from Haryana have been deployed as soldiers in Kashmir.

Hooda said many of his colleagues opposed the decision to abrogate Article 370 but when it comes to patriotism and self-respect, he’ll not compromise with anyone. Congress has lost its way, it’s not the same Congress it used to be, he added. Launching a scathing attack on those who oppose abrogation of Article 370, the senior Congress leader of Haryana on Sunday said: “usulon par jahan aanch aaye, vahan takrana zaruri hai, jo zinda hai to zinda dikhna zaruri hai“. He also made it clear that when the government does something right he supports them.

Speaking of job creation, the veteran Congress leader also said if voted to power, the party will follow the footsteps of Andhra Pradesh to bring a law on the reservation of jobs for locals, so that 75 per cent of private jobs will go to the people of Haryana directly.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy passed the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/ Factories Act, 2019, which guaranteed 75 per cent reservation to locals in private jobs. After the passage of the Bill, Andhra Pradesh became the first state in the country to offer 75 per cent privates jobs across factories, industrial units, joint ventures, private projects to the locals. Reddy said the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh, for the first time in the history of the Telugu state, provided over a lakh permanent jobs to local Andhra people. The YSRCP chief had promised to create jobs for locals during his state-wide Prajasankalp Padyatra before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Addressing the Maha Parivartan Rally in Rohtak, Congress leader DS Hooda said the entire procedure to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was not right. Hooda said his party follows the path of love, growth and development while the path that the BJP has shown in last five years is of riots, unemployment and intolerance. Today, the Congress has got a chance to take back Haryana politics in the right direction and that will help the state grow rapidly, he added.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced a panel to decide on the move for polls.

